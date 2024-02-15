Bigg Boss 17 got over last month. Munawar won the coveted trophy and took home a heavy amount as a cash prize with the swanky car. While the final game was between Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar, Mannara became the 2nd runner-up, she was extremely happy and even called herself the winner in the female category. She even changed the bio after coming out of the house.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain grabbed headlines for their constant fights, be it belittling each other or nagging over trivia issues, Ankita and Vicky had arguments over Vicky's brewing friendship with Mannara.

Ankita felt insecure about Mannara getting close to Mannara. For the unversed, Mannara and Ankita got along with each other. Mannara came

Speaking about the same, Ankita during her recent interviews addressed her conflict with Mannara, she said, "I am very possessive about Vicky, my husband."

Mannar said she is a winner in the female category.

She said, "Mannara ko haq hai energetic hone ka kyuki usne sachme Ankita ko haraya hai." ( She is happy and energrtic, she has defeated Ankita..)

Ankita on her equation with Vicky after BB 17

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ankita said, "It still hurts. I am not recovering from it, and it's not because of anybody else, it's because of us. I saw some of my scenes and I was just telling Vicky yesterday that you know we have fun and we say things like, 'I will hit you' in jest."

She added, "Now when I see it, it impacts me so much that I do not like it because we talk to each other as friends, so it feels okay. But it's come with such force on TV that it's traumatic, it's not healthy to watch, it's not nice to watch."

Munawar mocks Mannara

While interacting with fans during an Instagram live, Munawar poked fun at Mannara without mentioning her name. He joked, "Aoora ko jaante ho sab log? Aoora NRI category mein winner tha. Bas yhi btana tha mujhe. Naved (Sole) jo tha voh runner up tha NRI category mein. Wife category mein Ankita (Lokhande) winner thi, husband category mein Vicky bhai.."

Which translates to..(All of you know Aoora? He was the winner in the NRI category. That's all I wanted to say. Navid Sole was the runner-up in the NRI category. In the wife category, Ankita Lokhande was the winner while Vicky Jain won in the husband category)."

Work front

Ankita Lokhande is all set to star in the upcoming film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. It will be her first project after coming out of the Bigg Boss 17 house.

She shared a teaser clip of the film and wrote, "Bringing light to the lost leader from the chapters of history! Starting a new chapter, right after BB17 feels extra special. Grateful to be a part of this project alongside @randeephooda, produced by @anandpandit @zeestudiosofficial Don't miss out on the date, 22nd March 2024 in your nearby theatres."