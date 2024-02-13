Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande was the third runner-up of Bigg Boss 17. The actor grabbed headlines for her constant fights with her husband Vicky Jain who was also one of the contestants in the show. The couple's fight went murkier with each passing day. From maligning each other's emotions openly on national television. Ankita was highly insecure about Vicky's brewing friendship with Mannara.

Ankita on watching BB 17 episodes adds its unhealthy for her relationship

In a new interview, the Pavitra Rishta fame opened up about facing anxiety issues and said she is trying to cope with the stress.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ankita said, "It still hurts. I am not recovering from it, and it's not because of anybody else, it's because of us. I saw some of my scenes and I was just telling Vicky yesterday that you know we have fun and we say things like, 'I will hit you' in jest."

She added, "Now when I see it, it impacts me so much that I do not like it because we talk to each other as friends, so it feels okay. But it's come with such force on TV that it's traumatic, it's not healthy to watch, it's not nice to watch."

Ankita mentioned, "But on the TV, it looked so exaggerated. Now when I see it, it impacts me so much that I do not like it because we talk to each other as friends, so it feels okay. But it's come with such force on TV that it's traumatic, it's not healthy to watch, it's not nice to watch. Whatever we did, we did it ourselves, no one else was there, we were fighting there, but somewhere there's a lot of love in that fight too."

Munawar mocks Mannara

While interacting with fans and well-wishers during an Instagram live, Munawar mocked Mannara without mentioning her name. He joked, "Aoora ko jaante ho sab log? Aoora NRI category mein winner tha. Bas yhi btana tha mujhe. Naved (Sole) jo tha voh runner up tha NRI category mein. Wife category mein Ankita (Lokhande) winner thi, husband category mein Vicky bhai (All of you know Aoora? He was the winner in the NRI category. That's all I wanted to say. Navid Sole was the runner-up in NRI category. In the wife category, Ankita Lokhande was the winner while Vicky Jain won in the husband category)."

Ankita also reacted to Mannara calling herself the winner in the female category.

Munawar Faruqui won the Bigg Boss 17, and Mannara Chopra was the second runner-up. Abhishek was the first runner-up. The success bash was held last week.