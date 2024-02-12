Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her upcoming film Emergency. Kangana Ranaut will be portraying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama. The film has been helmed by Kangana Ranaut herself.

Kangana Ranaut on 'Emergency': 'After watching it, nobody will want me as PM

The actor has already kickstarted the promotions of the film. Recently, at the trailer launch of the Telugu movie Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad, the actor was asked if she ever thought of becoming the country's PM. Kangana laughed and said in Hindi, "I just did a film called Emergency. After watching that movie, nobody will want me as the Prime Minister."

This isn't the first time she has addressed a question about joining politics. In February 2023, Kangana Ranaut stated that she was not a political person but someone with political ideologies. On Twitter, she wrote, "I am a sensitive and sensible person, not a political person. I was asked to join politics many times, I didn't," in response to a tweet by TV actor Uorfi Javed.

In November 2023, Kangana Ranaut said that she is open to contesting for elections. Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna blesses, I will fight)." However, the very next month, she dismissed reports of her entering politics.

Kangan Ranaut on Animal, lauds Manoj Bajpayee

The queen of Bollywood is unabashed, unfiltered, and highly opinionated. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which was released with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur surpassed all box-office records and emerged as the highest-grossing film globally. During an interview, Sandeep Vanga Reddy expressed his desire to work with Kangana. The actor took to social media and gave her two cents.

Director @imvangasandeep expresses interest in collaborating with @KanganaTeam stating "If I feel she will fit into it, I will go and narrate the story. I genuinely liked her performance in Queen and so many other films"

Exciting potential ahead ?#KanganaRanaut… pic.twitter.com/wzT7HSOzVw — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) February 5, 2024

Kangana politely declined to work with him. Kangana reposted a clip from a recent interview with Sandeep Vanga, she wrote, "Review and criticism are not the same, every kind of art should be reviewed and discussed, it is a normal thing. The way Sandeep Ji showed respect towards me by smiling at my review, it can be said that he not only makes manly films, but his attitude is also manly, thank you, sir...But please don't ever give me any role otherwise your alpha male heroes will become feminists and then your films will also be beaten, you make blockbusters, the film industry needs you.."

Kangana lauded Manoj Bajpayee's acting. Taking to the Instagram story, she shared a reel featuring various characters portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee and wrote, "When they call some nepo kid best actor, tell them this and tell them isko bolte hai, try next lifetime."

Work front

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the movies Chandramukhi 2 and Tejas which failed to perform well at the box office.

In the film Emergency, apart from Kangana Ranaut, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles. The film is set to release in theatres this year. Not only this, she is also set to reunite with Tanu Weds Manu co-star R. Madhavan for an untitled project. She also has a suspense thriller alongside Vijay Sethupathi and a film called Noti Binodini in the pipeline.