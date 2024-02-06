Actor Kangana Ranaut is often seen sharing her two cents on every given topic, be it politics, films or current affairs. The queen of Bollywood is unabashed, unfiltered and highly opinionated. The actor didn't have a blockbuster year professionally. Her films Tejas and Chandramukhi 2 bombed at the box office.

In fact, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which was released with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur surpassed all box-office records and emerged as the highest-grossing film globally.

Animal is a revenge saga and delves into a father-son relationship. The film is violent and high on BGM. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and fans. Some lauded the film. While a section of netizens

Kangana Ranaut reacts as Sandeep Reddy Vanga says he would offer her a role

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's recent comments about being open to working with her. The actor took to social media and gave her two cents.

Kangana reposted a clip from a recent interview with Sandeep Vanga, She wrote, " Review and criticism are not the same, every kind of art should be reviewed and discussed, it is a normal thing. The way Sandeep Ji showed respect towards me by smiling at my review, it can be said that he not only makes manly films, but his attitude is also manly, thank you, sir..But please don't ever give me any role otherwise your alpha male heroes will become feminists and then your films will also be beaten, you make blockbusters, the film industry needs you.."

समीक्षा और निंदा एक नहीं होते, हर तरह की कला की समीक्षा और चर्चा होनी चाहिए यह एक सामान्य बात है ।

संदीप जी ने जैसे मेरी समीक्षा पे मुस्कुराते हुए मेरे प्रति आदर का भाव दिखाया, ये कहा जा सकता है की वो सिर्फ़ मर्दाना फ़िल्में ही नहीं बनाते, उनके तेवर भी मर्दाना हैं, धन्यवाद सर ?… https://t.co/qi2hINWYcu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 5, 2024

Kangana had criticised Animal

Kangana had criticised Sandeep's film Animal on social media. She said it is the audience running to theatres to watch 'women beating films' and called the trend 'discouraging.'

Reposting a fan's tweet, she said, "Paid negativity for my films is overwhelming, I have been fighting hard so far but even audiences are encouraging women to beat films where they are treated like sex objects and asked to lick shoes. This is deeply discouraging for someone who has been dedicating her life to woman empowerment films, might shift her career in the coming years, and wants to give the best years of my life to something worthwhile."

The post came after her film Tejas tanked at the box office and also received mixed reviews from critics. While Animal is still roaring in theatres as well as on OTT.

Director @imvangasandeep expresses interest in collaborating with @KanganaTeam stating "If I feel she will fit into it, I will go and narrate the story. I genuinely liked her performance in Queen and so many other films"

Exciting potential ahead ?#KanganaRanaut… pic.twitter.com/wzT7HSOzVw — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) February 5, 2024

Sandeep lauds Kangana's performance, despite her criticising Animal

Sandeep originally said about Kangana in the interview, "If I get a chance and if I feel she will fit into it, I will go and narrate the story. I genuinely loved her performance in Queen and so many other films. So if she is giving a negative comment about Animals, I don't mind. I don't get angry also because I have seen her work... I don't feel bad."

Work Front

Kangana Ranaut is now directing and acting in her own film, 'Emergency'. In the film, Kangana plays the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.