Two boys were arrested with toy pistols when they tried to loot a bank in the Kupwara district of J&K, on Tuesday.

According to the police, they entered a rural bank branch in Nathnusa village, locked up some of the bank employees and tried to loot the cash.

Police seized toy pistols, two small packets

Some customers who were outside the branch sensed trouble and pulled down the shutter of the bank and called the police.

The police seized the toy pistols and two small packets containing some substance from them.

"The packets have been sent to the forensic lab to ascertain whether the substance inside is brown sugar or something else," the police said.