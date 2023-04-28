Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby girl via surrogacy back in 2021. Malti spent close to 100 days in the NICU before she could be taken back home. Even when she was finally allowed to be home, Priyanka and Nick couldn't stop worrying about their little girl's well-being. In a new interview, PeeCee revealed that the couple was on the verge of losing their daughter many times.

Priyanka on her baby girl

"She's got me wrapped around her finger. I don't even know how I'll ever discipline her because I just don't have it in me. I was so close to losing her so many times that she can get away with anything and I just want to see her happy. I want her to be the happiest," Priyanka said in an interview.

"She's a super smiley, happy baby, and that's all my goal is—to see her joyous. Every time she smiles, it lights up my world, and that's all I want to do," she further told Today.com. Priyanka revealed that she and Nick always had to be unafraid and strong because their daughter needed them to be like that to protect her.

Malti Marie's health

The Desi girl went on to add that when Malti Marie finally came home, it was surreal to see her without a monitor. Priyanka revealed that she couldn't sleep at night for days fearing the worst. She also added that many a times she used to place her ear on Malti's chest to listen to her heartbeat.