Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting her upcoming web series – Citadel – in various parts of the world. Apart from acting, Priyanka also has her own production house where she aims to give boost to South Asian talent. PeeCee had also tried her hands at singing and launched her single – In My City back in 2012.

While the song did grab eyeballs, it failed to create the same level of magic that her acting does. Now, in a recent interview, the Desi girl has reflected back upon her music career. The Quantico actress has revealed that she has over 40 unreleased songs in her laptop which no one is going to hear ever. She also called her music career a "two second" one.

Priyanka on her singing career

"In my 22-year career, it was two seconds only. There are literally four singles, guys. I have 40 in the laptop though, which will never be heard... I come from a place of honesty. I just think it's easier to be authentic and transparent," she told Film Companion.

"Y'all are talking about it anyway, so I might as well join the conversation. Why are you leaving me out? Tell me what you really feel, so we can all talk about it," she went on to add.