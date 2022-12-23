Out of all the other things that made Amitabh Bachchan the superstar he is today, is his tall height. One of the tallest actors of the industry, Amitabh's added advantage has always been his height that adds to his gravitas. However, Big B recently revealed that his height turned out to be a big disadvantage for him.

Amitabh on his height

Amitabh Bachchan, who is busy hosting Kaun Banega Crorepatia, recently made this revelation on the show. Talking about his tall height, Big B said that he used to get beaten up a lot because of it. He said, "Boxing was mandatory in our school and because of my height, I was added to the senior's list. Bahut maar khata tha main school mein (I used to get beaten up a lot) just because I was tall."

Big B on KBC coming to an end

The Mohabbatein star had recently opened up about facing withdrawal symptoms as KBC was coming to an end. "The days at KBC are coming to an end and the association brings in withdrawal sentiments .. The crew and cast begin to feel the absence soon of the routine and there is a sense of departure .. But hopefully we shall all be together again .. SOON .."

He went on to add, " What comes through is their dedication towards duty, their discipline and their never failing faith and trust in the work they have been assigned to .. giving it all and their best shot .. a learning for all .. certainly for me."