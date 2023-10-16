On October 14, 2023, Saturday India Vs Pakistan match ICC world cup was held in Ahmedabad. India won by 7 wickets against Pakistan.

From Bollywood celebs to singers and players' wives attended the match. Amit Shah was also present at the stadium.

Virat Kohli's wife (Anushka Sharma) wife Rohit Sharma (Ritika Sajdeh) and more were also spotted in the stadium supporting the home team.

Urvashi Rautela was one of the many celebs to have witnessed India's victorious win against Pakistan in Ahmedabad in the World Cup 2023. The actress dropped glimpses of the tickets as well as the view from the stadium.

Urvashi Rautela claims she lost 24k gold iPhone during Ind-Pak match, seeks help

A day later on Sunday, October 15, Urvashi dropped a post, claiming she had lost her 24-carat real gold iPhone at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. She requested help to find it. Ahmedabad Police reacted to her post.

Her post read, "Lost my 24-carat real gold i phone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP! #LostPhone #AhmedabadStadium #HelpNeeded #indvspak @modistadium @ahmedabadpolice Tag someone who can help (sic)."

Ahmedabad Police commented on Urvashi Rautela's post and wrote, "Mobile phone detail (sic)." Adhering to Urvashi's post, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor tagged Athiya Shetty (her husband, cricketer KL Rahul connection).

As soon as she shared the post on social media to sought help people find her phone. Netizens trolled her.

A user wrote, "Nokia liya kro.....aage se khone ka gham nahi hoga.....pagal aurat." (You should buy Nokia).

Another user wrote, "Find my device be like :- Iphone pe insta facebook ke alawa bhi or feature hai memdi." (Find my ipione is a feature).

A third comment read, "Miss attention seeker."

Work front

Urvashi's most recent appearance was in the song 'Boss Party' by Waltair Verrayaa, also featuring Chiranjeevi. Urvashi is set to share the screen with Ram Pothineni. She will be seen in 'Skanda', 'Dil Hai Gray' and 'Black Rose'.