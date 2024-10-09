'Use of animals is no laughing matter': PETA India objects donkey being used for entertainment in Bigg Boss 18 house; urges Salman Khan to intervene

Salman Khan is back with yet another season of Bigg Boss. The final list of contestants includes: Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Shilpa Shirodkar and Shehzada Dhami are also a part of the popular reality show.

Apart from 18 contestants inside the house, Bigg Boss 18, for the first time, Bigg Boss house has an actual animal, a donkey named Gadhraj into the house. Keeping a donkey locked inside the house along with inmates has received mixed reactions from the audience. Not just social media as well as the animal welfare organisation PETA.

PETA India team requests Salman Khan and the makers of Bigg Boss 18 to avoid using animals as props for entertainment.

On Wednesday, PETA India requested Salman Khan and the Bigg Boss makers not to include an animal for entertainment purposes. The team has officially written to the makers addressing the inclusion of Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte's donkey, Max, in the show.

Shaurya Agrawal, an advocacy associate at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, wrote to the makers of Bigg Boss 18, expressing concerns about the donkey's involvement in the show. "We are being inundated with complaints by members of the public who are deeply distressed over the keeping of a donkey in the Bigg Boss house. Their concerns are valid and must not be ignored. This would not only prevent stress to the animals and upset to viewers but also set a powerful precedent. We also urge you to encourage Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, who has reportedly brought Max into the house, to surrender the donkey to PETA India to rehome in a sanctuary with other rescued donkeys. Such a move would surely win Advocate Sadavarte fans."

"Bigg Boss is lighthearted entertainment, but the use of animals on a show set is no laughing matter. As prey animals, donkeys are naturally nervous. They, and other animals, would find the lights, sounds, and clamour that are standard on all show sets confusing and frightening. That a show set is no place for an animal is obvious to viewers who are saddened to see the donkey kept in a small, confined space standing in waste," part of the letter read.

? BREAKING! This donkey, named Max, seen in the promo, it is the pet of contestant Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, will be staying inside the #BiggBoss18 house with the contestants. ? pic.twitter.com/vku3iMA2PW — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 5, 2024

The letter further read, "It is reported Advocate Sadavarte keeps the donkey for research regarding milk. But donkeys produce milk strictly for their foals."

#BiggBoss18: #SalmanKhan Urged By #PETA To Convince Makers To Stop Using A Donkey In Show pic.twitter.com/hfSEhzRNSE — Bollywood Spy (@BollySpy) October 9, 2024

The statement concluded with, "Please take the steps suggested in this letter to show that Bigg Boss recognizes animals deserve our compassion and respect."

The team hasn't responded to the letter.