"When it rains, it pours," is not an adage that holds a positive connotation in the context of gambling. However, a 70-year-old US woman recently experienced the opposite when she won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket that she purchased while returning home after claiming her winnings of $100,000 from another ticket.

A resident of Newark, Delaware, the woman won the top prize of $300,000 on one of the three scratch-off tickets that were bought when she halted at a convenience store while returning from the headquarters of the Delaware Lottery. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

"My best friend was the first person I told about winning the $100,000 top prize, and she came with me to claim it. When I scratched the $300,000 winning Serious Money ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief. It was absolute insanity," the woman told lottery officials.

Double Lucky

Accompanied by a friend, the woman visited the Delaware Lottery's headquarters in Dover, on 20 October 2022 to claim her winnings of $100,000 on a scratch-off ticket that she had purchased at a gas station in Newark the previous week. On her way back home, she stopped at a convenience store in Dover and bought three scratch-off tickets.

Little did the 70-year-old know that fortune would smile on her for a second time on the same day–one of the three tickets earned her a top prize of $300,000. The duo immediately returned to the headquarter's to claim the amount, bringing the woman's total winnings for the day to a whopping $400,000

A Bigger Pension Fund

Greeting the woman on her win, Helene Keeley, Acting Director of the Delaware Lottery, said in a statement: "Congratulations to this lucky player on her unique double win. It's great to see our players bring home six-figure prizes, and Instant Games continue to surprise and delight players throughout the state."

So what does the septuagenarian intend to do with her winnings? She stated that a substantial amount of the winnings will be used for the augmentation of her retirement fund. Upon being enquired further about her victory, the elated winner declared, "Just that I love scratching Instant Game tickets!"