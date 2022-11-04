Man hurls cake at Mona Lisa, says he did it for the Earth Close
"When it rains, it pours," is not an adage that holds a positive connotation in the context of gambling. However, a 70-year-old US woman recently experienced the opposite when she won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket that she purchased while returning home after claiming her winnings of $100,000 from another ticket.

A resident of Newark, Delaware, the woman won the top prize of $300,000 on one of the three scratch-off tickets that were bought when she halted at a convenience store while returning from the headquarters of the Delaware Lottery. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

"My best friend was the first person I told about winning the $100,000 top prize, and she came with me to claim it. When I scratched the $300,000 winning Serious Money ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief. It was absolute insanity," the woman told lottery officials.

Double Lucky

Money Rain
Money (Representational Picture)Pixabay

Accompanied by a friend, the woman visited the Delaware Lottery's headquarters in Dover, on 20 October 2022 to claim her winnings of $100,000 on a scratch-off ticket that she had purchased at a gas station in Newark the previous week. On her way back home, she stopped at a convenience store in Dover and bought three scratch-off tickets.

Little did the 70-year-old know that fortune would smile on her for a second time on the same day–one of the three tickets earned her a top prize of $300,000. The duo immediately returned to the headquarter's to claim the amount, bringing the woman's total winnings for the day to a whopping $400,000

A Bigger Pension Fund

Piggy Bank
A piggy bank (Representational Picture)Pexels/ Maitree Rimthong

Greeting the woman on her win, Helene Keeley, Acting Director of the Delaware Lottery, said in a statement: "Congratulations to this lucky player on her unique double win. It's great to see our players bring home six-figure prizes, and Instant Games continue to surprise and delight players throughout the state."

So what does the septuagenarian intend to do with her winnings? She stated that a substantial amount of the winnings will be used for the augmentation of her retirement fund. Upon being enquired further about her victory, the elated winner declared, "Just that I love scratching Instant Game tickets!"

