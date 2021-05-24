Three people were shot dead and five others injured at a bar in the US state of Ohio, local police sources have confirmed. Police responded to the reports of shooting at the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown city, shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, reports said.

Detectives said some sort of argument broke out near the bar, and there was "an exchange of gunfire", local media outlet WKBN reported.

There was a four-car accident across the street from the bar that came after shots rang out, said WKBN. It is not clear if any of the shooting victims were involved in the accident.

A police investigation is underway. The city has seen 11 homicides this year, with 42 people shot and wounded, said WKBN.