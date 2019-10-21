A 64-year-old former teacher of the Golfview Elementary School in Carpentersville, Illinois was sentenced to 112 years in prison for sexually assaulting his student for a year between 2015 and 2016.

The Kane County judge sentenced ex-substitute teacher Carlos A Bedoya to eight counts of predatory criminal sexual assault against a boy on Friday. Bedoya was convicted by a jury on August 9, years after he was charged for repeatedly assaulting a child, who was 13-years-old at the time, for a year.

Bedoya's case took a turn after he was charged in 2017 for sexual abuse of a victim. Following his indictment, 11 other students came forward and accused Bedoya of abusing them. The five other cases involving similar allegations against him are pending.

In a letter written by the victim's mother in Spanish, an interpreter read the mother's woes in which she revealed that her son is depressed and "will never be the same," reported Associated Press.

According to court testimony, the child was abused multiple times at Bedoya's house, Spring Hill Mall and the elementary school in Carpentersville.

Reports suggest that apart from the prison sentence, he will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Earlier this month, a former Michigan elementary teacher was convicted of 18 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct against his male students. An investigation by the Ingham County Sheriff's Office was launched in May 2018 after four students of Washington Woods Middle School told the principal that Daley had touched them inappropriately.