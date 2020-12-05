Republicans are trying new ways to oppose any and every suggestion made by the top US infections diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci, even without realising that some reservations are in direct conflict of common sense. After Trump's constant bickering with Fauci, US Republican Jim Jordon has found himself in the spotlight of social media controversy.

Jordon (R-Ohio) took a dig at Fauci's remarks about staying safe this holiday. The infectious diseases expert had warned Americans to avoid travel and congregate settings over the holidays as it would further the spread of coronavirus, which has already killed more than 275,000 Americans and infected millions more.

The sound advice by the top health expert was met with criticism and a sense of sarcasm by the Ohio Republican. Jordon went as far as taking the public health guidance as a "war on Christmas." He shared his remarks on Twitter, which instantly went viral for all the wrong reasons and netizens stepped up their game to school him in his own tone.

"Dr. Fauci says Americans should "avoid travel" over the holidays. What will he cancel next? Saying Merry Christmas?" Jordon tweeted.

His tweet garnered nearly 40,000 comments, the majority of them slamming Jordon and giving a taste of his own medicine.

Netizens school Republican Jordon

Here are a few reactions to Jordon's tweet that just couldn't be missed.

Since the tweet is still there, it appears Jordon is still of the same opinion or he hasn't had the time to check his phone for buzzing notifications. It's possible, as some netizens pointed out, he might be traveling.