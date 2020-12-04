On December 3, the United States witnessed a record number of coronavirus positive cases, as the numbers soared up to 2,18,576. On the same day, more than 2,900 deaths were recorded in the country, an all-time high since the first pandemic case was reported in the United States.

As the number of positive cases in the country started surging in the country, Times reporter Mike Baker, pointed out another grim contextualization after analyzing the figures on December 02.

One death in every 30 seconds

On December 02, 2,885 deaths were reported in the United States, which means one American is losing his life due to the coronavirus pandemic every 30 seconds. He also noted that this death rate is more than the total death toll that happened in the 9/11 World Trade Center attack.

Shockingly, the average number of coronavirus positive cases in the United States last week was 1,61,448, and this figure is nearly 2.5 times the summer peak in July. As the daily positive cases in the United States started crossing 2,00,000 in the past couple of days, experts predict that the healthcare system in the country will be compromised in the coming days, as more than 1,00,000 people are being hospitalised.

— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) December 3, 2020

White House issues warning to states

In the meantime, the White House Task Force has issued a warning to all the states in the country and has requested each state to adopt effective measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. In a report sent to states, the White House Task Force warned that patient care could be compromised if cases started increasing every day.