The US has reported a total of 25,341 monkeypox cases as of Wednesday since the outbreak earlier this year, according to the latest figures issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

California accounts for the highest number, with 4,886 cases, followed by New York (3,881), Florida (2,455), Texas (2,292), Georgia (1,773) and Illinois (1,300), according to the CDC data.

Monkeypox symptoms usually start within 3 weeks of exposure to the virus and it lasts 2-4 weeks. Otherwise, monkeypox infections are rarely fatal, with most cases resolving within four weeks.

According to the World Health Organization, the disease has a fatality rate of around 3 to 6 per cent. However, immuno-compromised individuals are more likely to experience severe illness when infected, according to the CDC.

(With inputs from IANS)