US Indo-Pacific Command chief visits India to discuss future of defence cooperation

US Indo-Pacific Command chief Admiral Samuel J. Paparo recently visited India to strengthen military ties and discuss the renewal of a key defence framework between the two nations.

From March 16 to 19, Paparo engaged in talks with Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

The visit centered around advancing the US-India strategic partnership, with discussions focusing on the future of defence cooperation.

Paparo's trip is seen as part of the broader US-India initiative, COMPACT, which aims to foster collaboration in defence, trade, technology, energy, and more.

Launched in February by the US President and the Indian Prime Minister, COMPACT seeks to drive significant changes in various sectors, with a particular emphasis on military partnerships.

A key focus of the discussions was the renewal of the US-India Major Defence Partnership, a strategic alliance established in 2016 when India was designated as a Major Defence Partner.

This partnership allows India to access advanced US military technology, further enhancing cooperation between the two nations.

The agreement is set to expire next year, and discussions are underway to extend it for another decade.

In addition to his meetings in India, Paparo participated in the Raisina Dialogue, India's premier event on global geopolitics.

On the sidelines of the event, defence and security officials from the Quad nations -- India, the US, Australia, and Japan -- held extensive discussions to deepen cooperation and align their defense strategies for the future.

Paparo's visit underscores the growing importance of the US-India defence relationship, which has been described as a cornerstone of global peace.

The renewed framework is expected to strengthen security ties and foster greater alignment between the two countries on regional and global issues.

(With inputs from IANS)