The gun fire violence is spreading to sports avenues in the United States as two people were injured following a shooting incident in Chicago's Guaranteed Rate Field baseball stadium during a match, leading to the cancellation of a '90s-themed' concert at the venue, authorities said.

According to a police source, the incident occurred at around 8.45 p.m. on Friday, during the Chicago White Sox game, reports NBC Chicago. Of the two people who were struck, neither were reported to have sustained life-threatening injuries, the source added.

Meanwhile, the concert which was to take place right after the game, was cancelled due to "technical difficulties."

"Attention Fans. Due to technical issues, tonight's postgame concert has been canceled," NBC Chicago quoted the organisers as saying in a statement... We apologise for any inconvenience..."

Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc were slated to perform.

(With inputs from IANS)