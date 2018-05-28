Once every two years, the National Science Foundation (NSF), a US government organisation carries out a survey to gauge basic science knowledge of US citizens. They have released their latest report now. The survey also includes a few other countries, while not based on the same year as the US's, it still offers a good view of how most countries are doing when it comes to their grasp of the world around them.

"As economies worldwide grow increasingly knowledge-intensive and interdependent, capacity for innovation becomes ever more critical," the NSF says in its latest report, titled "Science & Engineering Indicators 2018" according to Business Insider.

What came of the report? This survey involved several countries including United States, Canada, China, EU, India, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Russia, South Korea, and Switzerland. From the looks of it, the general public's knowledge about basic scientific facts is... fairly OK, according to the report. People have, in general woken up climate change and are starting to see humanity's role in it.

The trust that people have towards science and scientists has also risen over time. In fact the study has gone to show that people trust scientists more than any other government role, apart from the armed forces.

Here are the "10 simple questions" that the US government used to test people's understanding of scientific facts. Test yourself, answers are at the bottom of this article.

True or False: The centre of the Earth is very hot

True or False: The continents have been moving their location for millions of years and will continue to move

Does the Earth go around the Sun, or does the Sun go around the Earth?

True or False: All radioactivity is man-made

True or False: Electrons are smaller than atoms

True or False: The universe began with a huge explosion

True or False: It is the father's gene that decides whether the baby is a boy or a girl

True or False: Antibiotics kill viruses as well as bacteria

True or False: Human beings, as we know them today, developed from earlier species of animals

India's performance in this survey was not exactly bad, but was still low. India got an average score of 45, which is considerably lower than the top three- Canada (72), Israel (71), and, the EU (63). The country only scored more than China (40), and Russia (33).

The results:

Question United States Canada China EU India Israel Japan Malaysia Russia South Korea Switzerland The center of the Earth is very hot.

85 93 47 86 57 86 84 75 NA 87 NA The continents have been moving their location for millions of years and will continue to move.

81 91 51 87 32 86 89 62 40 87 80 Does the Earth go around the Sun, or does the Sun go around the Earth?

73 87 NA 66 70 86 NA 85 NA 86 NA All radioactivity is man-made.

70 72 41 59 NA 76 64 20 35 48 NA Electrons are smaller than atoms.

48 58 22 46 30 60 28 35 44 46 39 Lasers work by focusing sound waves.

45 53 19 47 NA 67 26 30 24 31 NA The universe began with a huge explosion.

39 68 NA NA 34 64 NA NA 35 67 NA It is the father's gene that decides whether the baby is a boy or a girl

59 NA 49 64 38 72 26 45 22 59 60 Antibiotics kill viruses as well as bacteria

51 53 24 46 39 53 28 16 18 30 56 Human beings, as we know them today, developed from earlier species of animals

52 74 68 70 56 63 78 NA 44 64 NA Average scores 60.3 72 40 63 45 71 53 46.0 33 61 59

Data for this survey was taken from the nsf.gov site.

Correct answers:

True, True, Earth around Sun, False, True, False, True, True, False, and True