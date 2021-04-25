The second wave of COVID-19 in India has proven to be more ruthless than the first. With record-high cases being reported on a daily basis, several states in India are finding it hard to manage the prevailing health crisis. Amidst the challenge of fresh COVID cases and their treatment, the shortage of vaccines has been identified as an even bigger problem.

Termed "pharmacy of the world," India found itself in such a challenging situation despite having supplied millions of vaccine doses to over 70 countries, including the United States. But the US remained steadfast in its "Americans First" stand, as it banned export of key raw materials to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine. After India is reporting over 3 lakh fresh cases everyday besides the horrific ground situation of mass cremations and overwhelmed hospitals, US has finally agreed to help.

US NSA Jake Sullivan, after speaking to NSA Ajit Doval on Sunday, agreed to stay in close touch in the coming days and send over specific raw materials urgently required for Covishield manufacturing.

"United States has identified sources of specific raw material urgently required for Indian manufacture of Covishield vaccine that will immediately be made available for India," Sullivan told NSA Ajit Doval.

