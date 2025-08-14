In a turbulent day of trading, the U.S. dollar faced downward pressure on Thursday as investors increasingly wagered on the likelihood of the Federal Reserve implementing interest rate cuts next month. This speculation fueled Bitcoin to achieve a record high, while regional equities saw a brief pullback after a strong rally.

The MSCI's index of Asian equities excluding Japan nudged higher, remaining close to its highest level since September 2021, drawing inspiration from Wall Street's recent successes. On the American front, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes achieved new closing highs for the second consecutive day, sending optimistic signals to global markets.

While Japan's Nikkei experienced a decline following an impressive six-day surge that saw it exceed the 43,000 mark for the first time, shares in Korea and Taiwan also saw a slight decrease. Conversely, China's blue-chip stock index and Hong Kong shares saw gains during the trading session.

The dollar reached a two-week low against major currencies due to shifting expectations of U.S. rate cuts, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggesting the possibility of an aggressive 50 basis point cut in September. Goldman Sachs supported this notion by projecting multiple rate cuts over the next year.

Traders have fully priced in a rate cut for September, with the odds of a 50 basis point cut rising significantly. While recent U.S. inflation data has made the case for rate cuts stronger, some experts warn against market overconfidence, urging caution as upcoming data releases could sway expectations.

Meanwhile, optimism surrounding monetary policy easing in the U.S. led to Bitcoin hitting an all-time high, showcasing the impact of recent financial sector reforms. In commodity markets, gold prices rose slightly, while crude oil prices recovered from a recent low ahead of a crucial summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Despite Trump's threats of severe consequences in the event of a lack of progress towards peace in Ukraine, analysts see limited risk of major disruptions in the energy markets. The potential levying of additional tariffs on Indian exports and hinting at China could add further complexity to the situation.

Overall, the business landscape remains dynamic, with market participants closely monitoring developments in the global economy and geopolitical sphere for potential impacts on financial markets.