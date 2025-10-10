US denies new AMRAAM deliveries to Pakistan, says contract only covers sustainment

The US Embassy and Consulates in India issued a clarifying statement on Friday, asserting that a recent amendment to an American Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract involving Pakistan does not include deliveries of new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs). Instead, the modification is limited to sustainment and spare parts support.

In its statement, the US has underscored that "contrary to false media reports, no part of this referenced contract modification is for deliveries of new AMRAAMs to Pakistan." It added that the sustainment package "does not include an upgrade to any of Pakistan's current capabilities."

"The Administration would like to emphasize that contrary to false media reports, no part of this referenced contract modification is for deliveries of new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) to Pakistan. The sustainment does not include an upgrade to any of Pakistan's current capabilities," read the statement.

The clarification responds to earlier reports suggesting that Islamabad had been added as a recipient of the newly produced AMRAAMs under a September 30 Department of War contract announcement. Several media outlets had interpreted the contract amendment as signalling a potential arms supply of new missiles to Pakistan.

On September 30, the Department of War released a list of standard contract announcements, which referred to an amendment to an existing Foreign Military Sales contract for sustainment and spares for several countries, including Pakistan.

According to multiple sources, the contract involved a modification to a previously awarded Raytheon project (FA8675‑23‑C‑0037) intended for the production of the AMRAAM C8 and D3 variants. The deal included many countries under the FMS framework, and Pakistan's inclusion drew significant attention and speculation.

In its clarification, the US emphasised that the contract amendment is not a transfer of new weapon systems. Rather, it pertains to logistics, spare parts, maintenance, and sustainment of existing systems already in Pakistan's possession. No capability enhancement or upgrade to its arsenal is being provided.

The move comes amid evolving US-Pakistan relations, where defence cooperation has been under heightened scrutiny in South Asia.

(With inputs from IANS)