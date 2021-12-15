The US reached the grim milestone of 800,000 coronavirus deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The second worst-hit country in terms of deaths is Brazil with 616,970 deaths so far while India comes third with 475,888 deaths reported so far.

With the national case count topping 50.2 million, the death toll across the US rose to 800,266 as of 6:22 p.m. local time (2322 GMT) on Tuesday, according to the tally.

California led the country in Covid-19 deaths, with 75,411 fatalities. Texas reported the second-highest fatalities of 74,707, followed by Florida with 62,073 deaths and New York with 58,287 deaths, the data showed.

States with more than 25,000 fatalities also include Pennsylvania, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, Ohio and Michigan, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US remains the country worst-hit by the pandemic with the world's highest caseload and death toll, accounting for more than 18 per cent of the global cases and more than 15 per cent of global deaths.

The US Covid-19 deaths hit half a million on February 22, topped 600,000 on June 15, and reached 700,000 on October 1.

It took 113 days for the national death toll to climb from 500,000 to 600,000, 108 days to jump from 600,000 to 700,000 and 74 days to soar from 700,000 to 800,000.

Global caseload tops 271.4 mn

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 271.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.32 million and vaccinations to over 8.51 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 271,462,242 and 5,320,236, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 8,512,965,284.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 50,233,338 and 800,343, according to the CSSE.

The second worst-hit country in terms of cases is India (34,703,644 infections and 475,888 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,195,775 infections and 616,970 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (10,995,311), Russia (9,899,139), Turkey (9,082,422), France (8,438,360), Germany (6,633,666), Iran (6,160,303), Argentina (5,366,522), Spain (5,366,128), Italy (5,258,886) and Colombia (5,097,680), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (296,721), Russia (286,023), Peru (201,848), the UK (147,085), Indonesia (143,960), Italy (135,049), Iran (130,831), Colombia (129,205), France (121,817), Argentina (116,826) and Germany (106,685).