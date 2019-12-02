A trade deal between the United States and China was now "stalled because of Hong Kong legislation", news website Axios reported on Sunday, citing a source close to US President Donald Trump's negotiating team.

The deal was stalled also because time was needed to allow Chinese President Xi Jinping's domestic politics to calm, the report added, citing the unnamed source.

China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that legislation signed by Trump on Wednesday backing protesters in Hong Kong was a serious interference in Chinese affairs.