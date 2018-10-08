US President Donald Trump signed the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 on October 5. In an open statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said that this builds up new conditions for the recreational use of drones.

It implies that Section 336, the Special Rule for Model Aircraft, is canceled taking into effect immediately. Although the FAA concedes that the Act 'cannot be fully implemented immediately' and hence, people are advised to 'follow all current policies and guidance' with regards to flying drones recreationally.

Here is what the official statement of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 read:

Drone Pilots: On October 5, 2018, the President signed the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018. The Act establishes new conditions for recreational use of drones and immediately repeals the Special Rule for Model Aircraft. The agency is evaluating the impacts of this change in the law and how implementation will proceed. The Reauthorization Act cannot be fully implemented immediately, please continue to follow all current policies and guidance with respect to recreational use of drones: Fly for hobby or recreation only

Register your model aircraft

Fly within visual line-of-sight

Follow community-based safety guidelines and fly within the programming of a nationwide community-based organization

Fly a drone under 55 lbs. unless certified by a community-based organization

Never fly near other aircraft

Never fly near emergency response efforts

Updated direction and guidance will be provided as the FAA implements this new legislation.

Drone pilots now have to be extra careful with their flying machines, as they are advised not to make any issue with their drone or US authorities will have the capacity to shoot it down. The new enactment endorsed by the United States Congress re-ups the financial plan for the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA)— and likewise changes the rules for drones that are planning something fishy.

No official warrant is required for police or authorities to shoot down (or catch) drones if they are "identified as high-risk and a potential target for unlawful unmanned aircraft activity." Some have voiced concerns that the changes strip away protected rights. For example, one could predict a circumstance where the authorities take down drones that are recording a questionable police action.