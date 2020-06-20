US attorney Geoffrey Berman is not going to be bullied or pushed out. Berman released a statement clarifying his current position, by saying that he has no intention of resigning. Reportedly, Geoffrey Berman, the powerful US attorney for the Southern District of New York who has investigated a number of associates with ties to President Donald Trump, said he will not leave his post shortly after the Department of Justice announced that he was stepping down.

Berman issued a statement saying that he learned of his exit from a press release. His statement clarified that he had not resigned and that he has no intention of resigning his position. He said that he was appointed to his position by the Judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

He added in his statement that he would step down when a presidentially appointed nominee was confirmed by the Senate. Berman went on to say that until then their investigations would move forward without delay or interruption.

The Department of Justice however seems to want Berman gone as it is wasting no time in finding his replacement. Berman's statement came merely an hour after the Department of Justice announced Trump intends to nominate Jay Clayton, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, who has never been a prosecutor.

George Berman certainly seems to have angered Donald Trump. But the fact that he is indeed going forward with the investigation into the President shows that he will not be bullied.