Do you remember how Urvashi Rautela acted surprised after she saw paparazzi waiting for her outside Starbucks in Mumbai during her outing with Chunky Panday's nephew Ahaan Panday? It has now come to light that the incident was nothing but a publicity stunt which was planted by her own PR team to garner media attention.

When Urvashi stepped out of the coffee shop, she froze for a couple of seconds, took a peek inside to check on Ahaan and later rushed towards her car without posing for the shutterbugs. As soon as she left the spot, Ahaan casually stepped outside and was seen having a conversation on his phone.

Photographers, who were given a tip-off of Urvashi's outing with Ahaan by her PR team, were irked with the actress' behaviour as she didn't pose for photographs despite knowing the fact that they were waiting for her.

Urvashi's publicity stunt unquestionably backfired and got slammed for staging a gimmick to be in the spotlight. However, the actress didn't stop there.

To prove her innocence, Urvashi slammed the media in a long Instagram post for calling her actions a publicity gimmick. However, she forgot to mention that the long Instagram post was actually copied from Hollywood model Gigi Hadid's Instagram comment that she had written sometime ago to slam western media for writing about her relationship with pop singer Zayn Malik.

Yes, Urvashi did take some efforts to edit a small portion of the text to make it suitable to her situation. Take a look at Urvashi's Instagram post and Gigi Hadid's comment and decide for yourself.