Urvashi Rautela recently attended an event for which she wore a shining silver dress, but netizens were quick to note that the outfit was already sported by Taylor Swift once.

Urvashi posted the pictures on Instagram in which she is seen wearing the metallic silver dress. While the diva certainly looked stunning in it, she got trolled for copying the same attire that Taylor Swift had worn at an event last year.

Apparently, Urvashi herself had shared Taylor's picture in the same dress last year. While the actress' fans praised Urvashi's look, there are many who trolled her for wearing the same outfit that the international star had sported in 2018.

Some even ridiculed her saying that Taylor pulled off the outfit much better than her. Earlier, Urvashi was vehemently trolled after a post was put out on her Instagram that turned out to be almost same one of Gigi Hadid's post.

Clarifying her stand on then rumours of dating Ahaan Pandey, Urvashi had made a post, which had appeared to be almost copy-paste work from one of Gigi's post.

Netizens did not take much long to notice that, and soon had started to ridicule her. However, she had later clarified that it was a mistake committed by her social media team, and she had expressed disappointment at the goof-up.