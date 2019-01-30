Urvashi Rautela, who was last seen in Hate Storty 4, will be sharing the big screen with John Abraham for the first time in director Aneez Bazmee's upcoming comedy drama Pagalpanti.

Sources say that 'Urvashi Rautela has already begun her preps for this role. She's been working hard not only on her dialogues but also on her comic timing and punches'.

A birdie informed us that 'Urvashi has always been Aneez Bazmeez's fan and enjoyed watching his movies such as No entry, Welcome Mubarakan, Singh is king etc'.

Urvashi heard the script and really liked it as its her first comedy genre. The movie is expected to go on floors soon.