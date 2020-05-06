Model turned actor Urvashi Rautela has wooed fans with her acting prowess in many films like Hate Story 4, Pagalpanti and many more. The young actor also holds the prestigious title of Miss Diva. Not only did she win beauty pageants Urvashi was also offered films one after another.

However, much recently it was reported that she turned down a role in a popular Tamil film Nerkonda Paarvai which was the remake of Pink. International Business Times, India dug deep into what went wrong and why did the actor say no to the film.

Here's what happened!

On why Urvashi refused the role in Tamil film

It is reported that she turned down the role due to scheduling conflicts with the makers. Urvashi was offered the role of an independent young woman named Meera Krishnan in Tamil film Nerkonda Paarvai, which is an official remake of Pink and producer Boney Kapoor had acquired the remake rights to bankroll the film in Tamil.

Who replaced Urvashi Rautela?

The character eventually went to popular south actress Shraddha Srinath. While Thala Ajith has reprised the role played by Amitabh Bachchan in the Tamil remake. Pink was well-received by the audiences as well as critics alike.

Hindi hit film Pink, starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Vijay Varma and Angad Bedi.

Cut to Present, Urvashi Ratutela is making the most of her quartine time and is seen entertaining her fans on social media by posting throwback pictures from her holidays and beaches and posting entertaining videos for her fans!