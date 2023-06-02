Urvashi Rautela has reportedly moved into a property that whose cost is Rs 190 crore. Yes, you read that right. Reports doing the rounds reveal that the actress moved into the four storyed bungalow before dazzling the audience at Cannes. The property shares a common wall with the iconic bungalow of Yash and Pamela Chopra.

The 190 cr property

Though the cost of the property is Rs 190 crore, whether Urvashi has just rented the property or bought it has not been confirmed yet. Just like the astronomical cost of the property, it comes with such ultra luxurious amenities as well. As per report on Live Mint, the property has a lavish garden, a personal gym and a huge backyard space.

If reports are anything to go by, Urvashi had been planning to move into a new property for a while now. Though the Hate Story actress had chosen a property in Lokhandwala, she reportedly decided to move into the new house once she saw it. Urvashi had recently made a spectacular appearance at the Cannes.

Urvashi's team had revealed that the price of the Cartier intertwined crocodile neckpiece she had worn shot up from Rs 200 to Rs 276 crore after she wore it. "The original crocodile neck piece worn by @Urvashirautela has increased its value from Rs 200 crore to 276 crore. It represents Rautela's tenacity & nonetheless serves as a symbol of both the challenges & successes that women face in patriarchal society," the team had shared.