Urvashi Rautela's Cannes looks have been making quite some buzz on social media. From her blue lipstick shade to the historical neckpiece, everything seems to be making news. Urvashi had earlier revealed that the Cartier crocodile neckpiece she wore was worn by Monica Belluci back in 2006 at Cannes.

Fake copy?

However, a jewellery expert named Arundhati De-Sheth had alleged on social media that the one worn by Urvashi was not original and was in fact a shoddy copy. "I am hugely confused by this look in general. However, all personal feelings aside is she wearing the original @cartier Maria Felix crocodile necklace?! And, who is the maker of the earrings? Clarification is desperately needed! Won't get sleep," she had written.

Not just this, Arundhati had gone on to allege that the neckpiece was shoddy and ugly copy of the original. "Going to Cannes in France. Home of @cartier- Then wearing a poor shoddy sad ugly copy of a historic piece. Allegedly representing our nation and pretending to be wearing the real thing. When it's been hastily crafted in the back of beyond. Shameful @teamurvashirautelaofficial it seems you have not done any homework. We are a land of the most special treasures and jewels that she could have worn instead – this is blatant and so sad," she commented.

Price gone from Rs 200 cr to 276 cr

Urvashi's team has hit back at the statements made against the neckpiece and revealed that ever since Urvashi wore it, its price has gone from 200 crore to Rs 276 cr. "The original crocodile neck piece worn by @Urvashirautela has increased its value from Rs 200 crore to 276 crore. It represents Rautela's tenacity & nonetheless serves as a symbol of both the challenges & successes that women face in patriarchal society."