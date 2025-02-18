Urvashi Rautela is the only female actor whose film Daaku Maharaajhas surpassed ₹100 crore at the box office. She is currently basking in the success of her recently released Telugu film, which also stars Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol. Following its box office success, the film is set to stream on OTT, competing against Netflix India.

Recently, Netflix announced that Daaku Maharaaj will be available for streaming from February 21, 2024. The makers shared a promotional poster on Instagram, revealing the film's OTT release date. However, while Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath were featured on the poster, Urvashi Rautela was notably absent.

The makers captioned the post, "We would just like to say, pranaam maharaj. Watch Daaku Maharaaj, out on February 21 on Netflix!"

Urvashi Rautela missing from Daaku Maharaaj OTT Poster, later gets double mention, sparks meme fest

Urvashi's absence from the first promotional poster did not sit well with social media users, who reacted with hilarious comments and brutal mockery. Adding to the controversy, not only was she missing from the poster, but she was also wrongly tagged in the post—Netflix India mistakenly tagged Pragya Jaiswal in Urvashi Rautela's photo, despite mentioning Urvashi twice in the caption.

However, a few hours later, Netflix India rectified their error by including Urvashi Rautela—not once, but twice—in their latest post. Several fans took to the comments section to react to the update.

But even then, fans didn't stay quiet and once again trolled Urvashi for her mention, continuing the online mockery.

A user wrote, "The first woman from Daaku Maharaaj finally getting the recognition she deserves."

Another user wrote, "First actress to be removed from poster then added in a post with not one but two pics yet being wrongly tagged."

The third one wrote, "First woman to be tagged as someone else on her photo in a 105 crores film carousel."

Urvashi's tone-deaf response when asked about Saif's health

Earlier, during an interview with ANI, Urvashi Rautela faced backlash for showcasing her diamond ring while discussing the serious incident involving Saif Ali Khan's stabbing. When asked about the incident, she responded, "It is very unfortunate. Now Daaku Maharaaj has crossed ₹105 crore at the box office, and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger. But we don't feel confident wearing it openly outside. There is this insecurity that anybody can attack us. Whatever happened was very unfortunate."