Urvashi Rautela looks stunningly sexy in her Red "Sherri Hill" dress for the launch of L'officiel Austria Magazine. This is the first international fashion magazine in Austria.

The badass woman she is, Urvashi Rautela fascinated off the media with her presence at the constitute. The actress further posed and was all smiles for the paparazzi.

Urvashi Rautela is the first Indian actress to release world prestigious international magazine at the French Embassy in Vienna, Austria.

She also shared few pictures on her Instagram account. She says"Thankyou to everyone in Austria for beautiful welcome." .

On the film front, Urvashi Rautela is currently shooting in Leeds, London for her upcoming movie named "Pagalpanti" directed by Anees Bazmee.