Urvashi Rautela recently attended singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding reception and made headlines for her heavy lehenga. According to media reports, Urvashi's lehenga grabbed headlines as it was expensive than bride Neha's wedding reception outfit.

The actress stylists Sanchi Juneja made a revelation by saying Urvashi was wearing Reynu Tandon at Neha Kakkar's wedding. It was a laser-cut leather lehenga with handcrafted zardozi and all original Swaroski work. Urvashi looked like a million-dollar in that outfit. Leather cut work on Green complimented her style. Urvashi's Lehenga and Jewelry was worth 55 lakh.

And guess what, Urvashi has once again done it, the actress recently starred in a fashion film by Amato where she donned the look of the Queen of Egypt Cleopatra a.k.a history's most beautiful and seductive woman. Who would be the better choice than Urvashi? She assumed the throne in all its glory, looking ravishing in the exquisite gold outfit with the net worth of 5 million!

"It has been our utmost honour to have the most stunning woman from India and our first-ever celebrity from India become to the cover of the leading homegrown luxury travel and fashion magazine – XPEDITION MAGAZINE" Says Yugen, The founder and CEO of YUGEN GROUP. In addition to that, Yugen mentioned that "She is a good friend of mine with a golden heart" and hence the gold dress "is a fit for the superstar that she is!"

On the professional front, Urvashi Rautela just hit the hearts of all her fans with her conservative and quirky Bhanupriya in her recent hit "Virgin Bhanupriya" that aired on OTT platforms in the wake of the covid lockdown.