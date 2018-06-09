Urvashi Rautela may not have had an expected box office hit yet, but the sizzling diva has been setting Instagram on fire.

Urvashi shared a video on social media from a photoshoot that has made her fans go crazy over her beauty once again. The video shows the Hate Story 4 actress posing on a chair, flaunting her super sexy legs.

The "Youngest Most Beautiful Woman in the Universe 2018" looked stunning in the frame as she teased her fans by showing off her perfectly toned thighs. She captioned the post saying, "Let the beauty we love be what we do [sic]",

The post received scores of comments from fans who cannot stop praising the actress' beauty and hotness. While some called her the "glam doll of India", some others just showered their love for the gorgeous bombshell. Some even compared her with international supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Urvashi's popularity on Instagram can be well assessed by the fact that she has got over 8 million followers on the photo-sharing platform.

Apart from her oomph factor, Urvashi has been in news these days for her rumoured affair with cricketer Hardik Pandiya as well. She was spotted with the sportsman at a club recently, and since then gossip mongers had been speculating if something romantic brewing between the two. However, the starlet had always maintained that she is happily single.

Watch Urvashi's latest sexy post on Instagram: