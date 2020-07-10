Urvashi Rautela's upcoming film Virgin Bhanupriya has been in buzz for its taboo topic. Urvashi is playing the lead in the film. According to the source, the actress is said to be paid the highest amount of money compared to the other cast in the film. The actress has been paid approximately 7 crores for the film, a source was quoted saying in the report.

Now, the latest buzz suggests that Urvashi was offered a superhit sequel film with Amitabh Bachchan but due to the non-availability of the time she couldn't do it.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela attended her first public event post lockdown when she attended the launch of a hand sanitizer brand in Mumbai on Thursday.

"For me this is more than an event, I think it is all about a social cause, helping common people, as this particular company is offering everything at half the rate, and I really wanted to do something for common people. So, I agreed to launch the product," said Urvashi.

"It is really essential to take care of ourselves during the COVID-19 pandemic. We must wear masks and gloves, and properly sanitise," she added.

During the pandemic, another topic that has gained importance is the mental health. "It is happening all around the world. We all are fighting with it on a daily basis but all I can say is that all of us have to be positive every single day. I have been spending a lot of time with my family. I don't think it is justified to ask me how I have stayed positive in this period because I have been a positive and optimistic person all my life. I pray to god that we get through this difficult time as early as possible," said Urvashi, while commenting on the issue of mental health.

She will next be seen in "Virgin Bhanupriya". The film's first official trailer was out on Thursday. "I feel truly lucky with 'Virgin Bhanupriya', as the character is really strong. Once you start getting strong female roles; it establishes you as a strong performer," said Urvashi.

Virgin Bhanupriya, directed by Ajay Lohan, will bypass theatrical release and go directly for a premiere on Zee5 on July 16. The film also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta, Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.