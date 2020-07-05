Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela says her boyfriend is like "February 30" in a hilarious new post on social media.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself. In the image, she is seen dressed in a light pink sweatshirt and blue jeans. She completed her look by leaving her tresses open and sporting minimum make-up.

"My boyfriend is like the February 30th. He doesn't exist," she wrote alongside the image.

She added: "VIRGIN BHANUPRIYA premiers JULY 16th. Thanks a trillion guys for immense love for the trailer. I LOVE YOU."

"Virgin Bhanupriya" also features Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.

Bhanupriya, played by Urvashi, is a college-going conservative girl who decides to lose her virginity. She thinks it should be the easiest thing in today's world. However, all her attempts go in vain and, a soothsayer predicts, it won't happen ever in her life. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

The film, which bypasses the big screen and opens directly on OTT, will release on July 16.

The Ajay Lohan directorial is presented by Hanwant Khatri and Lalit Kiri.