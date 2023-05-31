Urfi Javed is winning the internet with her latest outfit. The diva, who often garners the limelight for all the wrong reasons, was spotted in an adorable outfit by the paparazzi. Netizens are in awe of her cute outfit and has received major love on social media.

The outfit in question was laden with tiny soft toys ranging from tiny bears, kittens, dogs to elephants.

Neha Dhupia's comment

When a paparazzo shared a video of Urfi's beautiful outfit, even Neha Dhupia couldn't resist herself from commenting. She wrote, "The cutest thing ever!!!" and in another comment said, "Want!". "Her team must be the most hardworking designers. When we think this is the ultimate they shut us off and beat their own designs each time. Though her outfits are mostly ridiculed and not favorites, the brain behind those deserve to be recognized for thinking weirdly out of the box," one user commented. "Finally something that will receive all the love," another user wrote.

Urfi's unfiltered confession

In one of the podcasts, Urfi had recently made a confession that the trolls do get to her time and often. Sharing her unfiltered statements on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Urfi says that sometimes she does feel like a sl*t. "Maybe I'm not good enough to be a good woman. Main sach mein shayad ek bad example hoon younger generation ke liye. Ya maybe main kuch galat kar rahi hoon. Jaise trolls bolte hai, maybe I am sl*t (Maybe what they are saying is true. Maybe I am a blot on the society. Maybe I am a bad example for the youth. Maybe I am doing something wrong)," she said.