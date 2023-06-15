Amid the uncertainty over J&K municipal polls, prominent signs of the much-awaited elections are witnessed. Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up for the forthcoming municipal elections this year and the government has appointed a nodal officer to that effect. The J&K administration on Thursday appointed Anil Koul, Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department as the Nodal Officer for the urban local body polls.

By appointing a nodal officer, the J&K administration has made it clear that the ULB polls are imminent. J&K LG Manoj Sinha recently said that the elections will be held in J&K in a transparent way through a democratic process. Sinha, during an address in Budgam, said that nobody will be allowed to "hijack democracy in J&K as seen in the past."

Nodal officer's role

As the nodal officer, Koul, JKAS, will coordinate with Chief Electoral Officer, all Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Municipal Corporations and Director, Urban Local Bodies in the Valley. Koul will place request to Chief Electoral Officer J&K for undertaking an exercise for revision of electoral rolls in the Municipal Areas and all issues if inclusion and exclusion of wards in consultation with the concerned Municipal Corporations and Municipalities, the order stated.

The official order also noted that Deputy Director/Secretary of respective ULBs and Municipal Corporations will be the liaison officers and provide all assistance and proper coordination to the Nodal Officer for smooth conducting of Municipal Elections.

The term for panchayats and municipal corporations and councils comes to an end in October. The administration appears to be on track for the ULB polls and decisions are being taken in a timely manner.