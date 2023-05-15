Lambasting the ruling elites of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that 500 to 1000 odd people had created a mess for the residents of this part of the country.

Without naming any political class, Manoj Sinha pointed out that those responsible for the sufferings of the people find it difficult to digest ongoing inclusive development and overall growth in J&K.

"Those responsible for the suffering and miseries of the residents of J&K have tendencies of opposing pro-people policies because they hoodwinked residents of J&K for years together", the LG said while addressing the Kissan Samparak Abhiyan at Dooru, in Anantnag district.

"These 500 to 1000 odd people, who ruled J&K for years together, have ruined Jammu and Kashmir for their petty personal interests", the LG said.

"Despite ruling the J&K for decades together these people failed to initiate any pro-masses step. Now when we are taking some steps for the welfare and upliftment of the common masses they are feeling pain in their stomach", he said, adding, "We can not treat such people who shamelessly exploited innocent people of J&K for years together".

Development of common masses not for a select few

The Lieutenant Governor also reiterated the government's commitment to work for the welfare of the common man and not for the select few.

He further sought the active participation of PRI members, common people, and other stakeholders in the successful conduct of the upcoming G20 event. This is a great opportunity to showcase the real potential of the Union Territory to the world, he added.

Addressed 'Kisan Sampark Abhiyan' at Poolia, Anantnag. Sharing my speech.https://t.co/qQ64VEjJZv pic.twitter.com/KSJAuo7fKw — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 15, 2023

Inclusive development passes through villages

"I strongly believe the path of all-round development passes through the villages. Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) will ensure limitless potential and possibilities of development in the farming sector are fully realized to change the destiny of rural J&K", the LG said.

Our dream is not only to build a strong farming ecosystem but also to create opportunities for employment & self-employment at the local level through HADP, create rural assets, strengthen self-help groups, and make the 70% population engaged in farming self-reliant," he said.

Responding to the demands and issues projected by the PRI representatives and the farmers, the Lt Governor assured that all the genuine concerns of the people will be addressed on priority.