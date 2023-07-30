Initiating the process to conduct the maiden Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in the Union Territory, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir ordered a special revision of electoral rolls for Srinagar and Jammu municipal corporations.

After State Election Commissioner of J&K B R Sharma announced to start of preparations for the Panchayat elections, CEO's step is a clear indication that the UT administration is going to conduct ULB and Panchayat elections after the conclusion of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

A public notice has been issued regarding forthcoming ULB elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The last general elections to the Municipal Corporations were held in September-October 2018 and the term of these bodies shall expire in November 2023.

"Whereas, in terms of Rule 12 of the J&K, Municipal Corporation (Election) Rules, 2003, the Electoral Rolls have to be revised in the prescribed manner before the conduct of each General Election to the Corporations or for any ward or for a bye-election to fill a casual vacancy in such ward", the notice reads.

It has been decided to revise/update the Municipal Electoral Rolls for the following Municipal Corporations with reference to 01-07-2023 as the qualifying date, the order reads.

As per the public notice, the date for publication of the Draft Electoral Rolls has been set as 1st August 2023. The period for filing of claims and objections has been set from 1st August 2023 to 11th August 2023. A special camp at the polling station shall be held from 6th August 2023 to 10th August 2023.

Disposal of claims and objections shall be held by 16th August 2023. Updation of electoral rolls shall be held on 21st August 2023. The final publication of electoral rolls shall be done on 25th August 2023. Further, Deputy Commissioner Jammu/Srinagar has been asked to ensure wide publicity of the revision exercises.

Last ULBs elections were held in October 2018

The coming ULB elections will be the first electoral test for the party in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territories (UTs). The urban local bodies elections were held in four phases from October 8-16 in 2018 after a gap of 13 years.

BJP emerged as a force in the 2018 ULB elections

The BJP had emerged as a major political force in Jammu and Kashmir winning 212 Wards in Jammu province and 100 in Kashmir.

Party got the majority in 13 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Jammu including the prestigious Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), emerged as the single largest party in eight other Committees, and won 11 Municipalities in Kashmir. The BJP had, for the first time, managed to win seats in Kashmir councils and committees.