Yesteryear actress Moushmi Chatterjee's daughter Payal recently passed away at the age of 45 due to prolonged illness. According to a report in Spotboye, Moushmi didn't even see her daughter's face after her death.

Moushmi Chatterjee's son-in-law Dicky Sinha told the entertainment portal, that Moushumi did not even attend the 13th-day puja, which he had informed her about. Not only Moushumi, but even her husband and younger daughter Megha were conspicuous by their absence.

Dicky Sinha claimed that in spite of taking the utmost care of Moushmi's daughter and his wife Payal, he was never acknowledged for the same in fact he was accused of not taking proper care and was subsequently blamed for the death.

'Moushumi Chatterjee's plans I never understood'

While talking to Spotboye, Dicky Sinha said, "Honestly, I really cannot care for such people. I did whatever I could. I spent very heavily on her treatment, I did not attend my sister's wedding in Kolkata- I mean what more could I do than pray, which also I did. Destiny had other plans, it's okay- but Moushumi Chatterjee's plans I never understood."

He further added, '"There has been not a single word of communication from their side after Moushumiji's husband and Megha left the crematorium."

Moushumi had filed a complaint against Dicky that he was not looking after her in her illness, but the Court had later ruled in Dicky's favour, saying that this family dispute should be resolved amicably.

For the uninitiated, Moushumi Chatterjee and businessman Jayanta Mukherjee have a daughter named Payal who suffered from juvenile diabetes. Payal was married in 2010 to businessman Dicky Sinha.

According to an India Today report, Jayanta, Payal, and Dicky were directors of Tethys Business and Projects Private Limited. In December 2016 certain differences and disputes arose over management of the company due to which the relations between the family members deteriorated.

Payal, on the other hand, had been regularly in and out of hospital since April 2017 but lately, her health deteriorated and "she has been persistently in bed in a comatose condition," says the petition.

"The doctors advised physiotherapy and progressive changes in her diet so that the tube through which she was being fed could be removed and she could regain the faculty of speech," says the petition.

According to the allegations by the parents, after a few months of discharge Payal's physiotherapy treatment had been stopped. Dicky had did not change her diet as should have been done according to doctor's advice and has also stopped making payments to the staff who were in charge of Payal's care and even the nurses had gone.

The parents say that they have been refused copies of Payal's medical papers and have no knowledge of her current health since Dicky has also "begun preventing them from visiting her by alleging that since he is her lawfully wedded husband and he has acquired a greater right to care for her than the parents," alleges the petition.

Moushmi Chatterjee was last seen in Soojit Sircar's 'Piku' starring alongside Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.