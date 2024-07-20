Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Chairperson Manoj Soni has stepped down nearly five years before his term was set to end in 2029, citing personal reasons. Sources clarified that his resignation is unrelated to the recent controversy involving probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who is accused of submitting fraudulent disability and caste certificates for her selection.

Manoj Soni joined the UPSC in 2017 and became its chairperson on May 16, 2023. He previously served as vice-chancellor at two universities in Gujarat, including Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University (BAOU) and Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. An expert in international relations, Soni is a distinguished political science scholar.

Soni reportedly submitted his resignation to the President about a month ago, though it is unclear if it has been accepted. Meanwhile, the UPSC has filed a criminal case against Puja Khedkar for "misrepresenting and falsifying facts" during the civil services examination, leading to charges of forgery and cheating by Delhi Police.

Sources told India Today that Soni's decision to step down is due to personal reasons and is not linked to the controversy surrounding probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who is accused of submitting fraudulent disability and caste certificates.

According to sources, Soni submitted his resignation to the President about a month ago, though its acceptance remains uncertain.

The UPSC has recently lodged a criminal case against Puja Khedkar for "misrepresenting and falsifying facts" during the civil services examination, leading to a show cause notice and potential debarment from future exams. This ongoing investigation adds to the challenges faced by the commission during this transition period.

"UPSC has filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar for misrepresenting and falsifying facts to obtain extra attempts in the UPSC examinations, beyond the prescribed limit. Consequently, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law," said Delhi Police in a statement.