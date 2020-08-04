The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday, August 4, announced the results for candidates who appeared in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019. The results can now be checked on the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

Pradeep Singh topped the 2019 Civil Services Exam, while Pratibha Verma, who stood third in the exam, was the topper among women candidates, according to.

829 candidates selected for various civil services

According to UPSC, a total of 829 candidates have been selected for various civil services through the 2019 edition of the exam. UPSC said that out of the 829 candidates, 304 are from general category, 78 from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 251 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 129 from Schedule Castes and 67 from Schedule Tribe category. The EWS category was implemented in the exam for the first time in 2019.

The result of 11 candidates has been kept withheld.

The Civil Services exam 2020 was scheduled to be held on May 31. The exam has been rescheduled to October 4 in view of the coronavirus crisis.

How to check the results on UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in: