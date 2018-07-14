The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the 2018 civil services Prelims exam. The results are now live on the UPSC website: www.upsc.gov.in and www.upsconline.nic.in

The results for candidates who appeared for the Indian Forest Services is also live on the website.

Along with the results, the website also has the timetable for the UPSC Civil Services Mains 2018. All candidates who have qualified for the Prelims are eligible to sit for the Mains, which will be held from September 28 to 30 and again from October 6 to 7.

The preliminary examinations were conducted on June 3. It is part of the annual exams conducted by the government to select candidates for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and other civil service posts. It features 3 stages- Prelims, Mains and Interview.

Here's how you can check the results: