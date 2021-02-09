One of the most hyped upcoming movies Uppena is all set for its release on 12th February 2021. Panja Vaishnav Tej as the hero and Krithi Shetty as the female lead, the movie is being hyped to be an interesting romantic saga. The promotional posters and the theatrical trailer hints that the movie is a tale of a romantic pair.

Vijay Sethupathi in Uppena

Tamil's successful actor 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi as the baddie, the movie is directed by debutant filmmaker Buchi Babu. It is talked that Vijay Sethupathi's role in Uppena is to get huge appreciation from the audience. It is a known fact that Vijay Sethupathi has a decent number of followers in Telugu as well. So, Vijay Sethupathi's presence is an added advantage for Uppena, analysts believe.

Though Vaishnav Tej appeared in small roles in Telugu movies earlier, Uppena is his first movie as a hero. Krithi Shetty is also a debutant actress, who has now gained so much following even before Uppena hit the screens.

Devi Sri Prasad's music

This romantic flick grabbed everyone's eyeballs as soon as the first song was released earlier last year. The song 'Neekallu Neeli Samudram' which is composed by Devi Sri Prasad is one of the most loved songs by Telugu music lovers currently. Ever since, the movie has got all the attention in positive ways. The songs from Uppena have become huge hit, creating a good buzz for the movie.

Director Sukumar's collaboration

Creative director Sukumar is the one who has written the screenplay for the much-hyped Uppena. Director Buchi Babu had already mentioned that Sukumar had supported him in every possible way, to make a good output for Uppena. In a recent event, it was also revealed that Sukumar had made keen decisions and corrections in the story and the screenplay, which helped to finetune the script well.

It is being said that the climax of Uppena is sculptured in such a way that the audience would get emotionally connected to it, the way viewers got immersed with the Titanic two decades ago. With only a few days left for the huge release of Uppena, the actors and the makers are all busy promoting the movie.

In this frame of context, Vaishnav Tej who spoke to the media about his experience working for Uppena, had stated that it was so much of learning to work with director Buchi Babu, actor Vijay Sethupathi, director Sukumar, actress Krithi. He also seems to be confident of Uppena's output.

Twitter tags on Uppena:

4 days to go ? https://t.co/p9L3p9J7b4 — KrithiShetty (@IamKrithiShetty) February 8, 2021

Watch d Original #Ranguladdhukunna Song Composing Session in d Studio..

Tmorow 09-02-21 11AM..



When I heard d Situation n composed d Song on d Guitar Spontaneously n d Fun We all had..@MythriOfficial @aryasukku @BuchiBabuSana @ShreeLyricist @HariPriyaSinger #YazinNizar pic.twitter.com/bR92YI37cu — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) February 8, 2021

#Uppena in Australia & Singapore from Feb 12th ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JfumAOlVeL — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) February 8, 2021