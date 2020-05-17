A team member of Yauatcha, an upmarket food joint in Mumbai, has tested coronavirus positive, prompting the restaurant to close the kitchen indefinitely as a precautionary measure. In a statement released on Instagram, Yauatcha said that although they took all the necessary precautions, one of their team members contracted the highly contagious coronavirus.

"In spite of taking all precautionary measures and ensuring the utmost level of hygiene, we are saddened to announce that a team member has tested positive for COVID-19 on 16th May 2020. The central kitchen is closed indefinitely for deep sanitisation and the full team is in self-isolation and being tested," the restaurant said in a statement.

It further said that the restaurant was reaching out to its customers who ordered food in the last couple of weeks. Apparently, the food joint was closed for dine-in due to the coronavirus lockdown but remained open for online delivery.

"We are personally reaching out to everyone who has ordered from us in the last 14 days to let them know of the some so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and/ or self-quarantine," the statement added.

The famous Mumbai restaurant has said that it had taken all the necessary precautions like temperature checks of the team members and wearing masks at the premises. Also, the restaurant had made it mandatory to sanitise all the knoves, chopping boards, tables, doorknobs every two hours. Meanwhile, the test results of several other members who came in close contact with the coronavirus positive were awaited.