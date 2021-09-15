Upendra's New Movie Title and Poster Leaked Ahead of his Birthday

Upendra is back as a director! Seven years after Uppi 2, the filmmaker is rumoured to be prepping up to wear a director's hat again.

A poster along with the title seems to have leaked ahead of Upendra's birthday on 18 September. The fans have deciphered the name of the film to be U and I. While 'I' is written in red, the letter 'U', underneath it, is seen in white font.

The poster also reveals that the story, screenplay, dialogues, and direction will be made by Upendra himself while it will be produced on his home banner. It will be a pan-India film made in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam languages.

It also looks like an Ú-shaped namam. However, in popular culture, people use the term when asking people not to get cheated or make one's self fool.

Nonetheless, the poster has now generated curiosity although the picture of the Real Star in the poster is an old one.

Upendra's Journey

Upendra started his journey in the film industry as a writer with late filmmaker Kashinath. After working with many movies including Ananthana Avantaragalu, he turned independent director with Jaggesh's Tarle Nan Maga.

The film was a hit and Jaggesh got a big break. His next film was Kumar Govind's Shh. The horror thriller was a superhit flick at the box office and Upendra was taken seriously by the industry.

His career-changing movie was Om, which starred Shivaraj Kumar and Prema. It is considered a classic.

He turned hero with A and there was no looking back. In the later years, he got himself busy an actor. In 2010, he returned to direction with Super and struck gold at the box office.

His last directorial flick was Uppi 2, a sequel to Upendra.