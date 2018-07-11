A number of much-anticipated Bollywood movies are on the cards this July. While some of the upcoming movies are less popular, some others are big enough to make fans wait eagerly for the release.

As many as eight Bollywood movies are going to release in the remaining days of this July. Out of these eight, four films are quite popular and should be in people's to-watch list.

One is a sports biopic, second one is a love story, third is a court-room drama, and the fourth is an action thriller. The four films are of completely different genre, ensuring that the audience can expect something fresh every week.

The four films include Soorma, Dhadak, Mulk and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Apart from these big films, there are some small budget films as well -- Teri Bhabhi Hain Pagle, Yeh Kaisa Tigdam, When Obama Loved Osama and Mridang.

Below are the details of the release of upcoming Bollywood movies of July: