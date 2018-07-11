A number of much-anticipated Bollywood movies are on the cards this July. While some of the upcoming movies are less popular, some others are big enough to make fans wait eagerly for the release.
As many as eight Bollywood movies are going to release in the remaining days of this July. Out of these eight, four films are quite popular and should be in people's to-watch list.
One is a sports biopic, second one is a love story, third is a court-room drama, and the fourth is an action thriller. The four films are of completely different genre, ensuring that the audience can expect something fresh every week.
The four films include Soorma, Dhadak, Mulk and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Apart from these big films, there are some small budget films as well -- Teri Bhabhi Hain Pagle, Yeh Kaisa Tigdam, When Obama Loved Osama and Mridang.
Below are the details of the release of upcoming Bollywood movies of July:
|Serial No.
|Movie
|Cast
|Genre
|Director
|Release date
|1
|Soorma
|Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu
|Sports biopic
|Shaad Ali
|July 13
|2
|Teri Bhabhi Hain Pagle
|Krushna Abhishek, Rajniesh Duggal, Nazia Hussain, Deepshikha, Mukul Dev, Sunil Pal, Nancy Marwah, Aman Verma, Khayali
|Comedy
|Viinod Tiwarri
|July 13
|3
|Yeh Kaisa Tigdam
|Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Chaudhary, Ajaz Khan, Usha Nadkarni
|Comedy
|Ismail Darbar
|July 13
|4
|When Obama Loved Osama
|Mausam Sharma, Swati Bakshi, Lilliput, Rahul Avana, others
|Comedy
|Sudhish Kumar Sharma
|July 20
|5
|Dhadak
|Ishan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor
|Romantic drama
|Shashank Khaitan
|July 20
|6
|Mridang
|Manoj Kumar Rao, Rose Laskar, Aaditya Singh, Mazhar Khan, Birendra Gupta
|Drama
|Ritesh S Kumar
|July 27
|7
|Mulk
|Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ahustosh Rana, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, others
|Courtroom drama
|Anubhav Sinha
|July 27
|8
|Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3
|Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangda Singh, others
|Action thriller
|Tigmanshu Dhulia
|July 27